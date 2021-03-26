Kishwer Merchantt Watches 'Mother's Day', Days After Announcing Her Pregnancy

Kishwer Merchant is enjoying herself thoroughly as she inches towards motherhood, in a few months. The actor has been sharing all that she does through her days since she announced her pregnancy earlier this month. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories and shared which movie she was watching on March 25, 2021; scroll down to know what it was.

Kishwer Merchantt watches Mother’s Day

Kishwer Merchantt is all set to step into the world of parenthood with her husband Suyyash Rai, a few months from now in August 2021. The actor took to her Instagram stories on March 25, 2021, and shared that she was watching the 2016 movie Mother’s Day. The actor added atop it the hashtag #CurrentlyWatching!!!”. Take a look at her story here.

Kishwer Merchantt’s Pregnancy Announcement

The actor took to her Instagram on March 2, 2021, to share pictures from her pregnancy shoot and announced that she and her husband Suyyash Rai were having a baby. The couple posed on a beach, with Suyyash on his knees and Kishwer standing and the two cradled her belly. The picture also featured "August 2021" written on the sand and a pair of baby footwear, hinting that the baby arrives in August 2021.

Kishwer wrote with the post, “You can now stop asking "when are you guys gonna have a baby". Coming Soon .. # August 2021 #sukishkababy. Clicked by the most talented @pryanca_t” followed by a heart emoji. After this post, Kishwer shared another slow-motion video in the same setting and expressed how the two are eagerly waiting for the arrival of their little one. She wrote with the video, “You must know your Mommy and Daddy are super excited to meet YOU”.

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai have also decided to vlog their journey to parenthood and shared the second vlog on their YouTube on March 25, 2021, as the actor told in a post to her followers. The two started dating in 2010 after they met on the sets of the show Pyaar ki Yeh Ekk Kahani. After dating for 6 years, they tied the knot in December 2016.

Promo Courtesy: Kishwer Merchantt's Instagram

