Kit Harington Talks About How 'Game Of Thrones' Fame Affected His Mental Health

Kit Harington recently opened up about the positive and negative aspects of being associated with the popular series, Game of Thrones. The actor, who played Jon Snow for eight years on the show, appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show on August 2 and talked about how the show impacted his mental health. Read on for more information -

Kit Harington on how Game of Thrones affected his mental health

Kit Harington, on the aforementioned show, spoke about difficulties he faced by the end of the show. Harington said:

I went through, kind of, some mental health difficulties after Thrones and during the end of Thrones, to be honest. And I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I've been doing for years. I think I took, sort of, a break after Thrones, so, I don't want to work for a year [and] I want to really kind of concentrate on myself. I think I'm really happy I did that.

According to a report by People, the actor's rep in May 2019 had confirmed that he was being treated and working on some personal issues after the finale aired. The report further states that a source close to Harington at the time said, "the role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into ... was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school." While the role was stressful for Harington, he also admitted that he was proud to be a part of it.

The actor also said:

It's been a part of the journey since it finished, was just becoming proud of that show and not running away from it and not running away from what it was and who I played in it, but just owning it and being proud of everything about it, really. Long may it continue. I really wish them luck with what they're doing next [with the spinoff shows]. I'm going to watch it. [The original show] came at a fascinating time. It was spread out over a fascinating time globally, I think.

Harington also expressed how he was not only grateful for the two Emmy nominations and one Golden Globes nomination, but also for the fact that he met his wife, Rose Leslie, on the show and his child was "a direct result of Game of Thrones." He also spoke about how he has made, "very, very good friends" on the show, and that it has done "nothing but wonders," for him.

IMAGE - AP/ GAME OF THRONES FACEBOOK

