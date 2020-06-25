'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2' Fame Shardool Kunal Pandit Exits Showbiz, Says He Is Depressed

Actor Shardool Kunal Pandit, who is known for his roles in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Kuldeepak, Bandini, and more, has decided to quit the entertainment industry and also leave Mumbai. The actor has cited depression and financial troubles as his reasons for doing so. In a conversation with a leading daily, he opened up about his struggle in the industry.

Shardool Kunal Pandit quits showbiz due to depression

Shardool Kunal Pandit shared that he slipped into depression following a string of rejections and failures. He revealed that he faced prolonged health woes and his friends had alienated him. The actor then consulted a therapist in November and surrounded himself with friends like Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava who supported him through his journey. Pandit said that he is ''still not out of it'' and feels staying with his parents might help him.

ALSO READ | Sherlyn Chopra Opens Up About Depression Phase In Her Life; Read Details

Going through his journey in the entertainment industry, the actor revealed that back in 2012, he quit acting for a job in UAE. He added that he returned to Mumbai 3 years later because he missed the camera. The actor shared that he bagged Kuldeepak after his return and also hosted a cricket show. He added that the show shut down abruptly and some of his projects did not materialise.

Shardool Kunal Pandit also revealed that he fell sick last year and faced three relapses of jaundice. He also had to let go of a reality show for that. Pandit revealed that he was offered a web series before the lockdown but has no idea what is happening with the project. The actor added that his savings have now dried up and he has no option left.

ALSO READ | Jitendra Kumar Blames Mental Health, Not Nepotism For Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Pandit stated that he has to pay the rent and take care of other expenses regardless of him working or not. He said that even if he does bag a project tomorrow, the payment will roll out only after three months as per the industry norm. Shardool said that the waiting period for a TV artist is back-breaking as the expenses don't stop.

Talking about his possibility of coming back, Shardool Kunal Pandit said that he is leaving with that hope. The actor further said that he hopes that someone somewhere has seen his work and knows that he is a decent and hardworking actor and will call him back. Pandit added that it is the only positive hope that he is taking with him.

ALSO READ | Abhay Deol On Bollywood: 'Highly Competitive Place Which Can Affect One's Mental Health'

ALSO READ | Nandini Rai Opens Up About Tackling Depression, Says 'I Fought My Way Back To Be A Winner'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.