‘KKK 11’: Nikki Tamboli Says She Came Back ‘stronger’; Poses ‘fearlessly’ In Cape Town

The contestants of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have begun shooting for the show in Cape Town, South Africa. Nikki Tamboli, who is also going to be a part of it, had become the target of trolls as she had jetted off for the same just some days after her brother’s demise. Nikki penned a message along with her recent post. She wrote that “she took her time, recharged, healed, and came back stronger”. Through the hashtags, she penned that she wishes to “stay focused”, “strong”, and “fearless”. In the photos, Nikki posed amid a beautiful location in Western Cape. She sported a white tube top and teamed her outfit with a pink jacket and shorts. She left her hair naturally open.

Nikki says she ‘healed and came back stronger’

Nikki Tamboli's brother, Jatim Tamboli, had breathed his last on May 4. After the actor had started sharing glimpses of her new venture, many had slammed her getting back to work so quickly. On May 9, she hit back at her haters. "Some people are messaging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away a few days back, don't you feel shame you are enjoying, so let me tell you, that I also have my life, I also deserve to be happy if not for myself for my brother as he loves when I stay happy and these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity I would request you to go and achieve your dreams it will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy too," she had penned.

Meanwhile, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants have taken the internet by storm as they keep posting glimpses of their whereabouts on social media. Nikki shared an adorable portrait with Abhinav Shukla and Aastha Gill and went on to call them her “best friends”. Meanwhile, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, among others, also keep sharing pics with each other. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date is yet to be revealed by the makers.

(IMAGE: NIKKI TAMBOLI'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.