KKK 11: Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari And Others Enjoy A Relaxing Day With No Stunts

Rahul Vaidya recently dropped in a fun glimpse of himself with other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants such as Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, etc on social media and depicted how they took the day off and were going on a shopping spree. The singer even revealed that their shoot was soon going to end.

Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood & others go on a shopping spree

IMAGE: RAHUL VAIDYA'S INSTAGRAM

One of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, Rahul Vaidya recently took to his Instagram handle and added a glimpse of himself hanging out in Cape Town with the other contestants of the show. The singer gave a sneak peek to his fans through his Instagram stories in which he was seen sitting on the front seat of a car with the other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants at the back namely Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Varun Sood, Vishal Singh and others. All of them were seen excited to spend the day off with no stunts.



Rahul Vaidya went on a shopping trip with the boys from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 consisting of Arjun Bijlani and Varun Sood. In the Instagram stories, he mentioned that they will not be performing any stunts and will only shop, eat and have lots of fun together.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo

Rahul Vaidya recently dropped in this Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo video on Instagram that gave a thrilling sneak peek at the show. The singer stated in the caption that it was just the beginning and the warriors were all ready for Darr vs Dare ki journey. He further stated that they were off to a smashing start. Rahul Vaidya’s post left his fans in delight who commented that they were eagerly waiting for the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date has been slated for July 21, 2021, featuring thirteen contestants battling against each other while performing some thrilling and crazy stunts. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include some of the popular celebrity artists namely Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Saurabh Raaj, Mahek Chahal, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul.



