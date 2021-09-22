KKK11 Contestant Rahul Vaidya Spends Time With Wife Disha Parmar In Maldives; See Pics

Television's power couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been imbued in their respective work commitments ever since they tied the knot on July 16, 2021. While the singer shot for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Disha was busy filming Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. However, the couple has embarked on a trip to the Maldives, to spend some quality time together, glimpses of which were shared by Disha on her social media handle.

The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara actor uploaded the duo's selfie as well as a glimpse of the island nation, which she hailed as 'beauty'. The duo was papped at the airport on Wednesday, September 22, looking decked up as they venture to the beach destination for their double celebration, with the KKK11 contestant clocking in his 34th birthday on Thursday, September 24.

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar jet off to the Maldives

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the TV actor uploaded a small clip of soaking in the Maldivian beauty, with a cup in her hand and wrote," Hello Beauty" with a heart eye emoji. Another story saw the adorable couple all smiles as they posed for a selfie. Take a look.

The duo recenly celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi after marriage, the photos of which where praised by netizens. The couple was seen posing in front of Lord Ganesha idol, clad in matching yellow ethnic wear. As for the caption, Rahul simply wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.".

The couple's social media handles are a testament to their unrelenting support for each other. Rahul was seen flaunting his singing skills as he hummed the title track of Disha's latest Sony Entertainment's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Uploading the video on Instagram, in which Disha can be seen swooning along, Rahul wrote "All the best @dishaparmar for your new show & I am sure you will ace it with your effortless acting! May the first day of your shoot & all the days after this be a great enjoyable journey for you! '#badeacchelagtehain2".

The duo tied the knot in July this year, in Mumbai, treating their fans to all wedding festivities and behind the scenes glimpses. Many TV celebrities like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin were present along with the couple's close friends and family members.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @dishaparmar