'KKK11': Nikki Tamboli Shares Pictures In A Monokini From Cape Town, Fans React

Nikki Tamboli, who is one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, to give fans a glimpse of her time in Cape Town. The actor went on to share a picture of herself and penned a happy note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans went all out to flood the comment section with sweet and positive messages.

Niki Tamboli shares a picture of herself in a monokini

Nikki Tamboli shared a glamorous picture of herself that is truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose on the beach and is all smiles for the camera. Nikki is seen donning a blueprinted swimsuit and completed the look with a white watch. She opted for a middle parting sleek hairdo, well-done brows, highlighter and brown glossy lips.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “High tides & good vibes #beachvibes #sunnyday #tanned #summerbody #capetown #shooting #kkk11 #nikkitamboli”. Take a look at Nikki Tamboli's Instagram post below.

Some of the users lauded the actor for taking the decision on being a part of KKK11. One of the users wrote, “Love the caption!! Do well Nikki. make Jatin proud. he’s always watching over you now”. Another user wrote, “All the best Nikki”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Nikki recently lost her brother Jatin Tamboli after he succumbed to the deadly coronavirus. Nikki Tamboli's brother passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The actor confirmed the news by sharing photos with her brother and also wrote a lengthy tribute. Nikki wrote, "We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name. In life, we loved you dearly, In death, we do the same. It broke our heart to lose you. You didn’t go alone. For part of us, we went with you."

Nikki Tamboli along with other contestants recently shot a bikini shoot video that will be used during the show. Following the shoot, Nikki and fellow contestant Aastha Gill exchanged jokes and discussed their experiences. Both Aastha and Nikki were dressed in white, fluffy bathrobes and appeared to be having a good time on the show's sets. Nikki wore a bold eye makeup look, while Aastha wore oversized sunglasses. Aastha asked Nikki about her experience shooting on the new set in the video. "How was your day?" Aastha inquired in Hindi, to which Nikki replied, "It was great". Watch the video below.

Image: Nikki Tamboli Instagram

