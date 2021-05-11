'KKK11' Participants Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill Discuss Their 'biggini Shoot'

Singer Aastha Gill and actor Nikki Tamboli are preparing for participating in the upcoming game show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The contestants filmed a bikini shoot video on May 11, 2021, which would be used during the show. Post the shoot, the two Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants discussed their experiences while cracking jokes with each other.

Both Aastha and Nikki were seen dressed in white, fluffy bathrobes and were enjoying their time on the sets of the show. Aastha wore a pair of oversized sunglasses while Nikki rocked a bold eye makeup look. In the video, Aastha asks Nikki about her experience shooting on the new set. "How was your experience today?", Aastha asked in Hindi, to which Nikki replied, "It was great!".

Aastha then made a reference to content creator Yash Raj Mukhate's song Biggini Shoot. This got a cheerful response from Nikki who joined in saying, "Biggini Shoot! Two Pieces Only". The two girls broke out into a fit of laughter as they continued to crack inside jokes with each other.

Nikki Tamboli announced that she would be one of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants on May 6, 2021. She took to her Instagram account to announce her decision. The actor had recently lost her brother but had not let that fact stop her from being a part of the show. She wore a black and yellow jacket from the show which read "Fear Factor".

In the long caption, she penned an explanation for her fans on her decision to participate in the show. She told her fans that she was not ready to compete but was motivated by her family members to go ahead as she was currently at the peak of her career. They convinced her that her brother would be happy to see her win the competition.

Aastha Gill too announced her participation in the show on May 8, 2021. She posted a picture of herself waiting at the airport with her luggage to leave for Cape Town, South Africa, where the competition was held. "Cape Town calling", she wrote with the hashtag "Khatron Ke Khiladi".

