KKK11: Shweta Tiwari Gives Important Advice To Pregnant Women; Rahul Vaidya Shares Clip

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is getting filmed in Cape Town, many contestants have been sharing glimpses of the same through their social media. Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya recently shared a message for all pregnant women while they were on the sets of their upcoming reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rahul Vaidya urged all the fans to take note of what Shweta Tiwari advised.

Rahul Vaidya urges fans to listen to Shweta Tiwari’s advice for pregnant ladies

Rahul Vaidya recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a bunch of video clips of himself with his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant, Shweta Tiwari. In the video, he can be seen greeting all his fans a good morning and stated that Shweta Tiwari was talking about some important things and asked her to share the same with all his fans. He then turned the camera to her and asked her to share her important message for pregnant women. Shweta Tiwari shared that it is a well-known fact and for those who didn’t know, she mentioned that pregnant women and any kid less than 5 years of age should not cross the screening machine built at the entrance of malls, airports, etc as it is considered to be extremely harmful to them. She further revealed that the handy screener in every security person’s hand was equally harmful to any kid as well as pregnant women. Shweta Tiwari then suggested how kids and pregnant ladies could ask the security people to check them with their hands instead of making them pass through the screener. Rahul Vaidya then thanked her for giving such an important piece of advice to the people and hoped that this would make a lot of pregnant ladies aware of it who were probably ignorant about this harmful effect.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

Apart from Shweta Tiwari and Rahul Vaidya, other Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants include Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Sanaya Irani, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul and Saurabh Raaj. Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 starting date has been slated for July 2021 and the viewers will be able to watch it on Colors TV Channel.

IMAGE: SHWETA TIWARI'S INSTAGRAM, RAHUL VAIDYA'S INSTAGRAM

