'KKK11': Sourabh Raaj Jain Pranks Abhinav Shukla And Aastha, Fans Say 'our Day Is Made'

The KKK11 contestants recently flew to Cape Town to shoot for the upcoming instalment of the stunt-based reality series. All the celebrities have been sharing pictures and videos on their Instagram handles and can be seen having a gala time with the other participants of the show. Recently, television star Sourabh Raaj Jain took to his IG and shared a video, where he can be seen pranking his co-participants Aastha Gill and Abhinav Shukla, with the help of Anushka Sen.

KKK11's Sourabh Raaj Jain pranks Abhinav Shukla and Aastha Gill

Mahakali actor Sourabh Raaj Jain is one of the contestants on the upcoming Colors TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. He, along with the other participants, are currently in Cape Town, where the filming has commenced. Jain took to his Instagram handle recently and shared a hilarious video, where he and Anushka Sen can be seen pranking Aastha Gill and Abhinav Shukla. Both Abhinav and Aastha are doing a dance step, which looks like they are imitating a rooster, while Sourabh cheekily adds rooster sounds in the background. His caption read, "And the prank master is back with mastermind idea from my billieeeee @ashnoorkaur and partner in crime @anushkasen0408 ! This was fun...Try it at home at your own risk, can't promise you what the outcome will be after the video! Disclaimer: Masks are off because we are alone and safe on hotel premises."

Fan reactions on the post

Sourabh Raaj Jain has a following of 951k people on the social networking site and his latest video garnered close to 90k likes within a few hours of sharing it. Fans and followers of the KKK11 contestants bombarded the comments section with laughing emojis and requested the actor to make more such videos. While actor Ashnoor Kaur wrote, "Wohoooo, yeah finalllyyy😂 Great job Billliieeee😁❤️", another user stated, "Seeing Abhinav coming out of his comfort zone is so fun❤️."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is currently underway with all contestants now present on location. The show is being filmed in South Africa's Cape Town. The contestants in this season are Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, and Mahek Chahal.

Image: Sourabh Raaj Jain's Instagram Account

