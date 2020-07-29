'Kkusum' Actor Rucha Gujarathi Shares Glimpses Of Her Newborn Daughter's Welcome Ceremony

Kkusum fame Rucha Gujarathi was blessed with a baby girl with husband Vishal on July 14. Recently, on July 29, she shared the first picture of her newborn daughter as she returned home. Rucha Gujarathi's slideshow post has two pictures; in one of the pictures, she is seen posing with the baby but the child’s face is hidden with a heart emoticon. The second picture featured Rucha along with husband Vishal and the baby being welcomed with an arti plate at the entrance of their residence.

Instagramming the slideshow, Rucha Gujarathi wrote a caption, which read, "We r really happy to announce that we r Blessed with a baby girl (sic)". The two-photo post garnered more than 7k likes (and is still counting), along with heartwarming wishes in the comments section. Her fans, friends and relatives wished for the mother-daughter's well-being. Scroll down to take a look at the first picture of Rucha Gujarathi's newborn daughter.

Rucha Gujarathi welcomes her newborn baby girl

TV actors such as Nausheen Ali Sardar, Anup Soni, and Vikaas Kalantri, among many others, were quick to take a glimpse of the little munchkin. Nausheen, who played Rucha’s on-screen mother in Kkusum, wrote, “mmmuuuahhhh to my little niece". On the other side, actor Aditi Dev Sharma also showered love on Rucha as she wrote, "Congratulations Rucha . So happy for you. God bless d lil angel. Lots of love".

It seems like Rucha enjoyed her pregnancy phase to the fullest as she often posted pictures flaunting her baby bump. Along with her photos, she shared positive messages for the soon-to-be mothers in the captions. In many of her recent posts, Rucha expressed how she is enjoying her pregnancy.

Rucha Gujarathi's photos

Talking about Rucha's projects, she was last seen in &TV’s Gangaa. She essayed the lead role of Suhana in Star Plus’ afternoon show Bhabhi. Rucha has also participated in reality shows like Dil Jeetegi Desi Girl and Saas Vs Bahu.

TV celebs who welcomed newborn during the lockdown

Apart from Rucha Gujarathi, many TV celebrities welcomed their baby during the nationwide lockdown. The list includes names such as Kumkum Bhagya’s Shikha Singh, actor Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas, former Bigg Boss contestant Dimpy Ganguly, and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi fame Smriti Khanna, among many others.

