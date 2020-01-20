Shakti Mohan's Journey From 'Dance India Dance' To 'Padmaavat' | All You Need To Know

Considered as one of the finest 'new-age' choreographers in Bollywood, Shakti Mohan has managed to inspire dance-enthusiasts across the country with her sheer talent and unconventional moves. Ever since Mohan has dipped her toes in Bollywood, the choreographer has amassed a huge fan following and has garnered appreciation for her work in movies like Kaanchi, Padmaavat and Rowdy Rathore. Here is everything you need to know about Shakti Mohan.

Also Read | Shakti Mohan Aces Up Fashion Game By Adorning These Outfits | See Pictures

All you need to know about Shakti Mohan

A trained contemporary artist, Shakti has graduated with a diploma in dance from Terence Lewis Dance Foundation Scholarship Trust in 2009. Hailing from Delhi, Shakti Mohan first ventured in the television industry with Zee TV's dance reality show, Dance India Dance Season 2. Later, as Shakti Mohan proved her mettle as a dancer on various podiums and television shows, the much-loved choreographer was roped in by the makers to judge the fifth season of Dance India Dance.

Shakti dipped her toes in Bollywood with the 2018 blockbuster film, Padmaavat, as she choreographed Deepika Padukone in the song, Nainowaale Ne. Mohan is one of the few Bollywood choreographers, who have ventured into the business world, as Shakti owns the 'Nritya Shakti' brand.

Also Read | Shakti Mohan On 'Break A Leg' Season 2 And What She Has In Store For Fans

I'm super excited to share my first campaign with L'Oréal Paris. This campaign celebrates our achievements, individuality & our never give up spirit as women. Because they understand that in our own way, each one of us IS who we are, because we are #AShadeApart pic.twitter.com/5O9OLL33KC — Shakti Mohan (@MohanShakti) January 15, 2020

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor Is One Of The Finest Actors Today, Says Dancer Shakti Mohan

Also Read | Shakti Mohan Opens Up About Choreographing Ranbir Kapoor For The Film 'Shamshera'

(Promo Image: Shakti Mohan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.