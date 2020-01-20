The Debate
Shakti Mohan's Journey From 'Dance India Dance' To 'Padmaavat' | All You Need To Know

Television News

Born in Delhi, Shakti Mohan has seemingly come a long way in life and Bollywood since her debut in 'Padmaavat'. Here is everything you need to know about her.

shakti mohan

Considered as one of the finest 'new-age' choreographers in Bollywood, Shakti Mohan has managed to inspire dance-enthusiasts across the country with her sheer talent and unconventional moves. Ever since Mohan has dipped her toes in Bollywood, the choreographer has amassed a huge fan following and has garnered appreciation for her work in movies like Kaanchi, Padmaavat and Rowdy Rathore. Here is everything you need to know about Shakti Mohan.

All you need to know about Shakti Mohan

A trained contemporary artist, Shakti has graduated with a diploma in dance from Terence Lewis Dance Foundation Scholarship Trust in 2009. Hailing from Delhi, Shakti Mohan first ventured in the television industry with Zee TV's dance reality show, Dance India Dance Season 2. Later, as Shakti Mohan proved her mettle as a dancer on various podiums and television shows, the much-loved choreographer was roped in by the makers to judge the fifth season of Dance India Dance.

Shakti dipped her toes in Bollywood with the 2018 blockbuster film, Padmaavat, as she choreographed Deepika Padukone in the song, Nainowaale Ne. Mohan is one of the few Bollywood choreographers, who have ventured into the business world, as Shakti owns the 'Nritya Shakti' brand.

(Promo Image: Shakti Mohan Instagram)

 

 

