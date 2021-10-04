Know Why Malaika Arora Called Geeta Kapur 'besharam' On The Kapil Sharma Show

India’s Best Dancer judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis, recently appeared as guests on the latest episode of Sony Entertainment's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio will be seen promoting their dance reality show, whose new season will go on air on October 16, 2021. Several promo clips have been posted on social media giving a sneak peek of the other two guests pulling Malaika's leg, host Kapil Sharma being questioned how he managed to make babies and more.

In one of the videos shared on YouTube, Malaika can be seen calling Geeta 'besharam (shameless)' after the choreographer said she was open to replacing Archana Puran Singh on the hit comedy show.

Malaika Arora calls Geeta Kapur 'besharam'

During her appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Malaika called the choreographer Geeta Kapur 'besharam (shameless)' for being open to replacing Archana Puran Singh. During the episode, Kapil Sharma joked, "Don't leave any work. Catch Sony, loot the channel.” Agreeing to that, Terence added, "Correct, correct! Super Dancer to IBD (India's best dancer), IBD to Super Dancer." To which Geeta was quick to retaliate, "From Super Dancer to IBD is fine but after that it should be The Kapil Sharma Show," while pointing a finger at Archana's seat.

Her reaction left everyone in splits. Malaika also called her 'besharam (shameless)' and Geeta replied, "If she isn't feeling ashamed then why should I? I'll move her aside and take her throne." Archana, then can be seen lifting a prop, what appeared to be a pen, and threatening to hit her. Geeta also quicky apologised to Archana by saying, "Sorry, sorry, I love you Archana ma'am, sorry."

In several videos that are posted on Sony TV's verified Instagram handle, Geeta and Terence can be seen teaming up with Kapil to poke fun at Malaika. The trio can be seen teasing her for the way she walks when she takes a walk with her dog, Casper when the paparazzi is watching. In the clip, Geeta imitated her, while Terence enacted how she poses for the photographers. Malaika can be seen laughing in embarrassment.

Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial