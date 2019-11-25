Komal Pandey: The Best Western Outfits That You Must Check Out

Komal Pandey is a popular Indian fashion blogger and YouTuber with 870k subscribers on her channel, Komal Pandey. The influencer is also a lifestyle and beauty vlogger. It has been only three months since Pandey debuted her personal YouTube channel and it is already receiving an immensely positive response. The fashion enthusiast has been sharing some trendy fashion looks on her Instagram. Komal Pandey was also recently titled as Cosmopolitan Best Fashion Blog 2019. Here are some of Komal Pamdey’s best western outfits to shop for your wardrobe.

Komal Pandey's Western Fashion Wardrobe

Talking about dark look and makeup, Komal Pandey seems to carry it quite subtly. In this post, the Fashion blogger glazed in a turtle neck woollen sweatshirt of chocolate brown colour. With dripping sweatshirt, Komal paired a long thigh cut denim skirt. However, the whole show was stolen by her black-coloured thick leather belt.

It looks like Komal Pandey loves denim. In this denim look, the Fashion Blogger wore a Clavin Klein sports bra suit under a ripped classic denim jacket. Below that she carried a high waist baggy boyfriend jeans. The star's dark makeup looks complimented her entire attire.

In this picture post, the young Fashion Blogger appeared in a western formal two-piece. She wore a grey checkered skirt short and blazer. Inside the blazer, Komal wore a neon green inner. The Youtuber also paired a similar coloured thick belt with her look.

