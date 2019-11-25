The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Komal Pandey: The Best Western Outfits That You Must Check Out

Television News

Komal Pandey is an Indian Fashion Blogger and YouTuber with 870k subscribers on her channel, Komal Pandey. Here are Komal's western outfits to take cues from.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Komal Pandey

Komal Pandey is a popular Indian fashion blogger and YouTuber with 870k subscribers on her channel, Komal Pandey. The influencer is also a lifestyle and beauty vlogger. It has been only three months since Pandey debuted her personal YouTube channel and it is already receiving an immensely positive response. The fashion enthusiast has been sharing some trendy fashion looks on her Instagram. Komal Pandey was also recently titled as Cosmopolitan Best Fashion Blog 2019. Here are some of Komal Pamdey’s best western outfits to shop for your wardrobe.

Also Read | Sejal Kumar: The best traditional looks of the fashion blogger

Komal Pandey's Western Fashion Wardrobe 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Komal Pandey (@komalpandeyofficial) on

Talking about dark look and makeup, Komal Pandey seems to carry it quite subtly. In this post, the Fashion blogger glazed in a turtle neck woollen sweatshirt of chocolate brown colour. With dripping sweatshirt, Komal paired a long thigh cut denim skirt. However, the whole show was stolen by her black-coloured thick leather belt.

Also Read | Don't miss! Indian Social Media Influencers you can take fashion cues from

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Komal Pandey (@komalpandeyofficial) on

It looks like Komal Pandey loves denim. In this denim look, the Fashion Blogger wore a Clavin Klein sports bra suit under a ripped classic denim jacket. Below that she carried a high waist baggy boyfriend jeans. The star's dark makeup looks complimented her entire attire. 

Also Read | Dolly Singh: Some of the fashion blogger's most iconic traditional outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Komal Pandey (@komalpandeyofficial) on

In this picture post, the young Fashion Blogger appeared in a western formal two-piece. She wore a grey checkered skirt short and blazer. Inside the blazer, Komal wore a neon green inner. The Youtuber also paired a similar coloured thick belt with her look. 

Also Read | Kusha Kapila: The social media star's best beach outfits from her vacations

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG