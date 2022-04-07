Kourtney Kardashian Asserts Secret LA Wedding With Beau Travis Barker Isn't 'fake'

The release of 'The Kardashians' is just around the corner and the elite family is not leaving any stone unturned to brace viewers for its premiere. In a key development regarding the same, Kourtney Kardashian, along with sisters Khloe, Kim, Kendall and mom Kris Jenner, recently showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote their Hulu show. During the interaction, Kourtney who recently married Travis Barker asserted that her secret nuptials wasn't 'fake'.

Kourtney Kardashian opens up on LA wedding with Travis Barker

Host Kimmel hailed Kourtney as the 'Kardashian' of the week owing to her wedding with Barker. He said, "I think you're the Kardashian of the week because you went ahead and got fake married. But we didn't know it was fake marriage". Kourtney quickly responded to the statement asserting that her wedding wasn't 'fake'. "Well, it's not called fake married," said her.

Further revealing why the couple does not have a marriage license yet, she added, "There was no, like, possibility to get a marriage license at that hour". However, Kourtney explained that the couple wanted to get one stating that they asked the chapel almost 'five' times. "We asked like five times, what do we have to do to make this happen. It was 2 am and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock,'" revealed Kourtney.

According to the KUWTK star, the couple really wanted to tie the knot and they went ahead to do it regardless of the legalities. She concluded, "We just did it anyway, it's what's in the heart".

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's secret wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. The secret ceremony took place in the middle of the night at about 1.30 am. The duo reached the One Love Wedding Chapel along with personal security and a photographer as they did not permit anyone to enter the venue. Two days after the secret wedding, Kourtney took to Instagram to share glimpses of the special moments from their close-knit ceremony. While doing so, she confirmed that the duo do not own a marriage license yet.

Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash