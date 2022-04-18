Kris Jenner Extends Birthday Wishes To Her 'first Born Little Angel' Kourtney Kardashian

Popular reality television star Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her birthday on April 18, 2022, and her family members including her mother Kris Jenner penned down an adorable note for her on her special day. Jenner also shared some pictures from Kourtney's childhood and called her her 'first born little angel' as she wished her a happy birthday. Several fans and followers took to the comments section to extend their wishes to the star on her big day.

Kourtney Kardashian's birthday

Kris Jenner headed to her social media account on the occasion of her daughter Kourtney Kardashian's birthday and penned down an emotional note, just like she does for all her family members. She posted pictures of some memorable moments from Kourtney's life and called her her 'very special best friend' right from the moment she was born. She expressed her love for her as she mentioned how 'blessed and grateful' she felt to have her in her life. Kris Jenner wrote-

"Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @kourtneykardash!!! You are my first born little angel and my very special best friend from the moment you were born. You are such an amazing daughter, mommy, sister, cousin, auntie and fiancé!!!!!! I am so very proud of the woman you are and I thank God every single day for choosing me to be your Mommy…. I am so blessed and grateful to be on this journey of life with you and I love you more than I can ever explain… you are my heart Happy Birthday sweet girl"

Kris Jenner was not the only family member to pen down an elaborate note for Kourtney on her special day, but also Kim Kardashian took to social media to post some stunning pictures of the duo enjoying time at the beach together, on the occasion. She mentioned how much Kourtney helps her 'learn and grow' in life and also thanked her for teaching her to follow her heart, even if no one else understands her. Kim wished Kourtney a happy birthday as she wrote-

"Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!"

Khloé Kardashian also shared some goofy and sweet pictures with her sister as she mentioned that she has never seen Kourtney happier in her life. She called her her 'best friend and soulmate' as she mentioned how much she cherishes the relationship the duo shares. She also called her one of the loves of her life as she shared some throwback pictures from the family's trip to Cabo in 2005.

Image: Instagram/@krisjenner