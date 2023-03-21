Krishna Mukherjee Celebrates First Navroz With Husband Chirag Batliwalla

Krishna Mukherjee, who recently tied the knot with beau Chirag Batliwalla on March 14, celebrated her first Navroz (Parsi New Year) post marriage with her husband on Tuesday (March 21). Taking to her Instagram handle the actress wished her fans a happy Navroz and wrote, “Navroz Mubarak” with a red heart and praying hands emoji.

In the shared images, Krishna can be seen dressed in a floral green and pink suit. The newlywed was seen flaunting her sindoor and mangalsutra in the posted pictures. Chirag wore a red checkered shirt and blue jeans for the occasion which he paired with a brown strapped watch.

Navroz or Nowruz is also known as the Persian New Year. People following the Parsi tradition celebrate the festival by decorating their dinner tables with candles or lamps. They use a plate with sprouted wheat, flowers, silver coin, rosewater, eggs, sweets, and a bowl with a goldfish as it symbolises happiness and prosperity.

Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwalla's wedding festivities

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla got married in Bengali and Parsi ceremonies in Goa. For their Bengali wedding, the couple was decked up in red and white ensembles. While the actress wore a red and white lehenga, Chirag opted for a white sherwani teamed with a red stole.

Talking about the Parsi ceremony, Krishna donned her glittery wedding ensemble and was all smiles with her husband, who complemented her look in a Parsi Dagli, that includes a white classic overcoat, and the long black traditional Parsi hat called Fetah. Krishna Mukherjee is well known for her role in shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Shubh Shagun, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, and Jhalli Anjali, among others.