Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwalla Travel To Seychelles For Honeymoon

Krishna Mukherjee tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla, earlier this month. The elaborate Bengali ceremony was held in Goa. The newlyweds shortly set off on their honeymoon to Vallee de Mai in Seychelles thereafter. Krishna has been very active on her Instagram with regards to sharing photos and snippets of the pair on honeymoon.

Krishna's 'apple pie'

Krishna made her first big post from the honeymoon earlier today. The photo dump comprised a series of clicks in which Krishna and husband Chirag can be seen indulging in innocent PDA. The two appeared to be on a forest adventure. Several photos show Krishna and Chirag together while some are solo shots. They both look happy as they pose among the palm trees and rocky structures under the sun. Krishna captioned the post, "Green or blue, there is no where I would go without you… cause your my apple pie".



The both seem to be twinning in lilac and black. Krishna can be seen wearing a plain simple lilac top with dark shorts and sneakers. Husband Chirag is also seen mirroring Krishna's look. Both complete their look with dark sunglasses. Krishna is also seen wearing her chudas from the wedding ceremony, which adds a lovely pop of colour to her otherwise simple outfit.

Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwalla's star-studded wedding

The pair's wedding was a grand affair. The ceremonies were spread out over a few days as the couple hosted their haldi, mehendi, cocktail and sangeet. Many notable personalities from the television fraternity were spotted at the wedding. Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj are a few names who graced the event.

Krishna Mukherjee was last seen in television serial Shubh Shagun, which aired in 2022. She is best known for her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which aired from 2016 through 2019. Her more notable works in the television industry include the third season of Naagin in 2019, followed by a spin-off of the same Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein.

