Krishna Mukherjee Dances Like 'there's No Tomorrow' At Sangeet Ceremony

Television actress Krishna Mukherjee, who recently tied the knot with Chirag Batliwalla in Goa in an intimate ceremony, shared a video from their sangeet ceremony on her Instagram handle on Sunday (March 19). The shared clip featured numerous TV celebrities like Aly Goni, Arjit Taneja, Karan Patel and others.

The bride-to-be donned an orange lehenga with sneakers, which she paired with a statement necklace, earrings and a mangtika, while her beau Chirag was dressed in a champagne coloured blazer and black pants. The now-wedded couple can be seen grooving and shaking a leg with other guests in the video.

Earlier, Krishna also shared a series of pictures from the sangeet ceremony on her social media handle.

Krishna Mukherjee-Chirag Batliwalla's wedding festivities

Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwalla got married in Bengali and Parsi ceremonies in Goa. For their Bengali wedding, the couple was decked up in red and white ensembles. While the actress wore a red and white lehenga, Chirag opted for a white sherwani teamed with a red stole.

Talking about the Parsi ceremony, Krishna donned her glittery wedding ensemble and was all smiles with her husband, who complemented her look in a Parsi Dagli, that includes a white classic overcoat, and the long black traditional Parsi hat called Fetah.

Krishna Mukherjee is well known for her role in shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Shubh Shagun, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, and Jhalli Anjali, among others.