Krissann Barretto, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Star, Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Nathan Karamchandani

TV actress Krissann Barretto recently announced on her social media handles that she is engaged to her longtime beau Nathan Karamchandani. The electrical engineer proposed the actress by going down on his knees. The couple got engaged a few days ago on April 22. It also marked their first dating anniversary.

Sharing the adorable pictures from her proposal on her Instagram handle, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress wrote, "22.04.2023. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you." In the pictures, Krissann wore a blue gown with a thigh-high slit and paired it with a simple necklace. Meanwhile, her fiance complemented her in a navy blue suit teamed with a white T-shirt. The two shared some candid moments in the pictures and shared a glimpse of the entire proposal. The actress even flaunted her diamond ring.

Soon after they posted the photos, their friends from the entertainment industry took to the comments to shower congratulatory messages. Mohit Hiranandani wrote, "Ayyyye!!! Congratulations," while Krissann's co-star in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan wrote, "You guys" followed by kiss emojis. Shantanu Maheshwari commented, "Wow Congratulations @krissannb !!! So happy for you," while Siddharth Gupta wrote, "Krisss!! Congratulations @krissannb @nkaramchandani" with a heart emoji. Several other stars also congratulated the newly engaged couple. Check the post below.

More on Krissann Barretto and Nathan Karamchandani

While speaking to Hindustan Times on her engagement, Krissann said that she felt like she was on top of the world as she got engaged to her soulmate. Meanwhile, Nathan said, "After going back and forth with different ideas, I finally decided to do it along with just me and Krissann." He also revealed that in Amritsar he greeted the actress with bed and breakfast and expressed how much he wants to be with her and spend his life with her. When he asked her to get married, she said yes.

The two met each other for the first time at a wedding. After a year together they dediced to seal the deal. The couple intended to get married by next year.