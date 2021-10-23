Last Updated:

Kriti Sanon Declares Love For Amitabh Bachchan On 'KBC 13' Sets; Watch

On Kaun Banega Crorepati's next week episode, Kriti Sanon will be seen getting down on one knee and declaring her love for superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Read on.

Kaun Banega Crorepati's next week's episode will see Hum Do Humare Do's leading duo Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao grace the television game show. Sony TV has shared a new promo from the October 29 episode, showcasing Sanon going down on one knee as she confesses her love for host Amitabh Bachchan. The clip also showcases Sanon and Big B dancing away as Rajkummar Rao looks on. 

Rao and Sanon's promotional stint on KBC 13 comes ahead of their comedy drama's release this month on the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar. Directed by  Abhishek Jain, the film charts the story of a couple, namely Dhruv and Aanya, who are keen to adopt parents. The film aims to highlight that family is much more than just blood relations.

Kriti confesses love for Amitabh Bacchan on KBC 13 sets 

Taking to their Instagram handle on Friday, October 22, Sony TV uploaded the 19-second clip and mentioned that Kriti is set to create a beautiful mood after confessing her love for Amitabh Bachchan. "#KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaadaarShukravaar  episode mein, 29th Oct ko, raat 9 baje sirf Sony par.", they further added. The clip showcases Sanon clad in a red-coloured floor-length dress with some lace accents, with Luka Chuppi's song Duniya playing in the backdrop. Take a look. 

Earlier this week, Big B also unveiled glimpses of his dancing stint with Sanon, stating that it reminded him of his formative years in college and Calcutta. Taking about it, she said, "ballroom dancing with the beautiful lady in red - Kriti Sanon !! … aah. brought back those College and Calcutta days.". 

More about Hum Do Humare Do

The film, which marks Kriti and Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration after sharing screen space in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Bareilly Ki Barfi, also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, Prachee Shah Paandya in pivotal roles. Fleeting glimpses of the trailer offer an insight into the flick's “out of the box” look at adoption, packed with punch lines and comedic banter.

On the work front, Sanon has Bachchan Pandey, Ganpath, Bhediya as well as Shehzada in her pipeline. Meanwhile, Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his film Mayday. The actor also has Brahmastra, Project K, The Intern, Goodbye, and Uunchai in his kitty.

