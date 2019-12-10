Kritika Kamra Shares Picture With Her College Gang, Captions It Humourously; See Post

Kritika Kamra is known for her engaging performances in many TV serials especially as Dr Nidhi in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Ananya in Reporters. Kritika debuted in Bollywood in 2018 with a comedy movie, Mitron. The movie also starred Jackky Bhagnani. Since her debut, her fans are waiting for her to return on the silver screen. However, to treat her fans, Kritika keeps sharing pictures and stories of her personal life daily.

Recently, the actor shared an adorable picture of herself chilling with friends. The actor captioned the post humorously by bringing up her college memories. She said that she used to attend college rarely but she always attends reunions. Reading the caption many fans related to her college memories. The female star attended college in the National Institute of Fashion Technology. She went to Delhi to enjoy winters with her college buddies. The adorable post with her girl gang is goals for many of her fans.

Kritika Kamra's Instagram post

Kritika in the post is seen donning a beautiful colourful gown. The evening gown has flowery designs and it is paired with knee-high white boots. The knee-length gown outfit is complimented with simple makeup, black mascara and red lips.

Kritika tweeted about the same on Twitter

Fans react enthusiastically

You look beautiful & moreover happy ❤️ — Humayra (@Humayra_Emma) December 9, 2019

Cuteeee — Divya (@filmyarchu) December 9, 2019

