Kritika Khurana’s Best Traditional Looks To Draw Inspiration From

Kritika Khurana is a fashion and travel blogger who is popular for her blog That Boho Girl. She is a social media influencer and has around 675 thousand social media followers. She has established herself as a fashion influencer by and often experiments with her looks, blending the traditional look with a western look. Check out some of the best traditional looks of the fashion blogger that you can take inspirations from.

Kritika Khurana’s Indian outfits

Kritika Khurana wore a heavy lehenga and a golden blouse. She wore a maang tika, a necklace and a pair of earrings. The peach coloured lehenga with a golden embroidery complemented the golden coloured blouse.

Kritika Khurana compiled a few traditional looks perfectly for a wedding. She added a few unconventional saree looks in the mix as well. She gave her fans quite a few options to choose from.

Kritika Khurana made heads turn in a pink coloured lehenga and blouse. She accessorised the look with a heavy choker and tied her hair in a stylish braid. Her orange coloured dupatta blended well with her pink coloured attire.

Kritika Khurana was a vision to behold in a bronze dress. The decorated blouse and the plain skirt complemented each other perfectly. The heavily designed hands and the thin strip of cloth gave her a vintage look.

Kritika Khurana looked like an epitome of perfection as she wore a black coloured blouse over a maroon coloured lehenga. Her black coloured patterned dupatta was a perfect mix to the attire. She accessorised with a heavy choker and a big green coloured maang tika. She had her hair pulled back in a bun, which did justice to the deep V necked blouse.

