Kritika Khurana’s Best Traditional Looks To Draw Inspiration From

Television News

Fashion and travel blogger Kritika Khurana has impressed her fans with some of the best traditional looks sported by her. Check out some of Kritika in Indian.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kritika Khurana

Kritika Khurana is a fashion and travel blogger who is popular for her blog That Boho Girl. She is a social media influencer and has around 675 thousand social media followers. She has established herself as a fashion influencer by and often experiments with her looks, blending the traditional look with a western look. Check out some of the best traditional looks of the fashion blogger that you can take inspirations from.

ALSO READ: Fashion Bloggers: Indian Fashion Bloggers And Influencers To Follow For Inspiration

Kritika Khurana’s Indian outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kritika Khurana (@thatbohogirl) on

Kritika Khurana wore a heavy lehenga and a golden blouse. She wore a maang tika, a necklace and a pair of earrings. The peach coloured lehenga with a golden embroidery complemented the golden coloured blouse.

ALSO READ: Hansika Motwani's Recent Traditional Outfit Is Goals For Many; Read On How?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kritika Khurana (@thatbohogirl) on

Kritika Khurana compiled a few traditional looks perfectly for a wedding. She added a few unconventional saree looks in the mix as well. She gave her fans quite a few options to choose from.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kritika Khurana (@thatbohogirl) on

Kritika Khurana made heads turn in a pink coloured lehenga and blouse. She accessorised the look with a heavy choker and tied her hair in a stylish braid. Her orange coloured dupatta blended well with her pink coloured attire.

ALSO READ: Himanshi Khurana: Here Are A Few Of Her Best Traditional Looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kritika Khurana (@thatbohogirl) on

Kritika Khurana was a vision to behold in a bronze dress. The decorated blouse and the plain skirt complemented each other perfectly. The heavily designed hands and the thin strip of cloth gave her a vintage look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kritika Khurana (@thatbohogirl) on

Kritika Khurana looked like an epitome of perfection as she wore a black coloured blouse over a maroon coloured lehenga. Her black coloured patterned dupatta was a perfect mix to the attire. She accessorised with a heavy choker and a big green coloured maang tika. She had her hair pulled back in a bun, which did justice to the deep V necked blouse.

ALSO READ: Sejal Kumar: The Best Traditional Looks Of The Fashion Blogger

 

 

Published:
