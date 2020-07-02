Krrip Kapur Suri On Resuming Work: 'I Am Jittery Because I Will Be Away From Ray For Long'

Television actor Krrip Kapur Suri will be shooting in Umergaon for his next show RadhaKrishn, for the next three months. The actor who is essaying the role of Duryodhan in the mythological show is excited to get back, but there is something that the actor will miss badly while on work. The actor while speaking to a daily said that he will miss playing with his five-months-old daughter, Ray during his stay in Umergaon.

The actor reportedly said that he deliberately chose the idea to stay back in Umergaon post his hoot as returning to a house of a baby and elderly parents is something not advisable. Talking about the same, the 34-year-old actor said that he has decided to not return home post his shooting schedule as he does not want to put his baby and family’s life in danger. Talking about his love for Ray and how much he will miss the little one, Krrip said that just the thought of staying away from his daughter has left him jittery. He confessed that this will be the first time he will be away from Ray for a long time and further mentioned that he cannot imagine being away from his daughter for even a second and now as per reports, while resuming work after a long break, he is just making up his mind every day.

Krrip who is enjoying the parenthood phase shared some lovable stories of his daughter. The actor reportedly said that Ray has begun to recognize his voice and according to Krrip that feeling is just beyond anything in this world. The Vish actor revealed that the smile of his daughter is like a medicine for him which diffuses all his stress as she is very attached to her father and babbles a lot. Sharing details about ways the actor has decided to stay in touch with his daughter, as per reports, Krrip said that video calls would be the only option. He also hoped that he does not start crying on the call after seeing his daughter

The actor who has portrayed negative characters before, in shows like Vish, Uttaran reportedly said that he enjoys performing such characters as there are no limitations attached to them. Elucidating further upon the statement, Krrip said that he feels negative characters offer great scope to perform for the actor. He concluded and said that the actor is not restricted or bound to anything.

