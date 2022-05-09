Krushna Abhishek Breaks Down Over Rift With Govinda: 'Want My Babies To Play With Him'

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek has poured his heart out about feelings for his uncle, veteran actor Govinda and apologised to him. The infamous rift between the duo has been garnering headlines over the past few years. The duo and their family members had also got involved in the hostile back-and-forth after their respective wives, actor Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja, made controversial comments at each other.

Krushna Abhishek says, 'Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot'

Now, opening up about the same for the very first time on Maniesh Paul's podcast, Krushna bared his soul expressing his love for Govinda. The Kapil Sharma Show star broke down while speaking, he said, "The thing is, when I speak in interviews, the things are put together after cut and paste. Uncle Govinda, I really love you a lot and I miss you a lot. I always miss you."

'I want my babies to play with my uncle': Krushna Abhishek on Govinda

Krushna further added, "You must never believe the news or anything, what’s out on the media or what was written. I only miss one thing, that is I want my babies to play with my uncle. I miss that a lot. He should play with my babies. I know he misses me a lot. He always misses me, I know that."

The 38-year-old actor also stated, "I love my mama and mami. I seek their forgiveness. I've tried many times. But they won't accept my apology. And therein lies the problem. I don't know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child. So many times in so many interviews I've said that we will resolve our issues, and they’ve said so too. But we are still at loggerheads."

The rift has been going on for five years now and it is said to have started after Govinda and Sunita shot for a show without Krushna and Krushna's joke on a TV show later allegedly upset Govinda.

More on Maniesh Paul Podcast

Popular Television host and presenter, Maniesh Paul brings out some of the untold stories on his podcast with his vibrant personality. Earlier, the Mickey Virus star had welcomed guests like Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Elli AvRram, Prajakta Koli, and many others from different walks of life.