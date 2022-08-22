Krushna Abhishek Confirms He Won't Be A Part Of TKSS' New Season; Here's Why

After entertaining the masses for several months, comedian Kapil Sharma's talk show The Kapil Sharma Show left fans disappointed after it went off-air. Soon after the show's makers pulled the curtains down of its third season, Kapil Sharma, along with TKSS cast went on to tour the USA, Canada and Australia for his shows. Now, after much anticipation, the upcoming show is slated to premiere next month, but without its beloved cast member Krushna Abhishek.

Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to make the audience laugh with his humour and sketch comedy in the new season of his talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the new season will see some new cast members joining the show. However, the biggest change in the cast will come as comedian Krushna Abhishek is not on board.

A source close to the development revealed that the new season of TKSS will be seen in a completely new avatar as the makers have made a few changes. Apart from the entry of new artists, Krushna Abhishek, who has been a part of the show for a long time, will not be a part of it. During a chat with the leading daily, Krushna Abhishek confirmed he will not be in the show due to some agreement issues. He said, "Not doing it. Agreement issues."

Bharti Singh reveals she will not be an active cast member of TKSS

As per the same report, anchor and comedian Bharti Singh will also not be an active part of the show's cast. Bharti revealed she is currently taking a short break and is also hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 9. Moreover, she quipped she will not be a regular part of TKSS as she also has a kid now.

Kapil Sharma unveils his new look

Earlier, Kapil Sharma himself teased the show's new season via Instagram. The actor-comedian took to his official IG handle and shared a dapper picture. In the photo, Kapil Sharma donned a black t-shirt, matching jeans and a white blazer. He flaunted his fit physique and completed his look with goggles. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "New season, new look." Many of his industry colleagues complimented the comedian. Ayushmann Khurrana penned, "Waah. Can’t recognise," while Esha Gupta wrote, "Looking sharp Kapil Ji."

Image: Instagram/@krushna30