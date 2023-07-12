Krushna Abhishek Extends Olive Branch To Govinda After 7-year-long Feud

The lost-standing feud between Bollywood superstar Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek appears to have finally come to an end. After years of public statements and accusations against each other, the family seems to have reconciled, as evidenced by recent social media interactions and public apologies.

2 things you need to know

Krushna Abhishek is Govinda’s sister’s son.

Their alleged feud goes back to 2016.

Krushna Abhishek tags Govinda in his latest post

In a recent Instagram post, Krushna Abhishek, known for his comic roles in tV shows shared a video of himself dancing on a set. However, what caught everyone's attention was the heartfelt caption in which he tagged his uncle Govinda and reminisced about their childhood days. He expressed his love for dancing and mentioned how he used to travel with Govinda to sets, admiring his dancing and acting skills.

While Govinda has not publicly responded to the post, it has sparked speculation among their fans that the strained relationship between the uncle and nephew has taken a positive turn.

Govinda puts an end to the cold war

The reconciliation between Govinda and Krushna comes after a bitter exchange that began when Krushna accused Govinda of not visiting his children in the hospital. Govinda retaliated by calling him a liar. However, during Maniesh Paul's recent podcast, Govinda decided to put an end to their cold war. In a snippet shared on Instagram, Govinda can be seen forgiving Krushna and expressing his love for his sister's children. He emphasised that they should not let his behaviour affect their happiness and stated that they are always forgiven.

Krushna responded to the video by leaving a comment expressing his love for Govinda, accompanied by heart and hug emojis, indicating that he has accepted the apology and wants to move forward.

Krushna's recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show also hinted at a possible reconciliation. During an episode, when addressing guest Renuka Shahne, Krushna indirectly referred to Govinda's film, "Sri Sri Govinda Mera Naam," but quickly corrected himself by saying, "I can't take the name directly, he is my Mama." This lighthearted moment suggests that the tension between them has eased.

The rollercoaster relationship between Govinda and Krushna has had its fair share of ups and downs, but it seems that both parties are now willing to mend their broken bond.