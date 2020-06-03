Krushna Abhishek Thanks Maharashtra CM as TV Shoots Resume In Non-containment Zones

Maharashtra has seen the most number of COVID-19 cases in India. Many areas are severely affected, but not all areas are containment zones. There are some regions which have fewer cases, and according to the government regulations, these areas will function under the new guidelines.

After new guidelines were established, the entertainment industry is going to get a slight leeway to go ahead with their shootings. The Kapil Sharma Show is one such show that now has the permission to start shooting. One of the lead actors from the show Krushna Abhishek took to his Instagram and expressed his happiness and gratitude towards Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Take a look at the post here to know more.

Read Also | Krushna Abhishek’s Family Members Who Are Popular Personalities

Krushna Abhishek thanks Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Krushna Abhishek took to his Instagram on June 2, 2020, and shared a post where he was seen thanking the CM of Maharashtra. He captioned the post and wrote: "Really thankful to u sir @cmomaharashtra_ @aadesh_bandekar @uddhavthackeray @SonyTVOfficial @001danishkhan".

Apart from this in the post read "Thank you Hon. Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Shri Uddhav Thackeray for the comprehensive guidelines to restart shoot. This will kickstart 'Economics of Entertainment', positively impacting a large organised workforce. Thank you Mr. Aadesh Bandekar and Mr. Nitin Vaidya for all the efforts". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Bharti Singh Pens Hilarious Note For 'partner-in-crime' Krushna Abhishek On His Birthday

Apart from Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh also took to her Instagram and shared the same post. In her captions, she wrote a heartfelt message. She wrote: "Hoping to resume shooting soon!💃 Soon means 'as soon as possible' ... so we will have to be patient with the process! But what's important is that the move towards normalcy in the work sphere has begun. Such a positive step. 🙏🏼This will bring back happiness & laughter to millions of homes... as well as the livelihoods of all workers from our fraternity.@cmomaharashtra_ @aadesh_bandekar @uddhavthackeray @SonyTVOfficial @001danishkhan". Take a look at her post here.

Read Also | 'The Kapil Sharma Show' Fame Krushna Abhishek’s Adorable Family Pictures; See Here

Krushna Abhishek took to his Instagram on June 3, 2020, and shared a post in which he wished his kids happy birthday. In the post, he shared a black and white picture of both his sons. He captioned the post and wrote, "Happy birthday to my munchkins thank u god for these little ones today they have turned 3 big time mastikhor love u both krishaang and rayaan Chiku and piku 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉". Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Ekta Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek And Other TV Celebs Who Opted For Surrogacy Or Adoption

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.