Krystle Dsouza Follows 'vacation' Trend, Shares Video From Recent Trip; Calls It Her 'jam'

Krystle Dsouza is quite active on her social media. She interacts with her fans and also shares pictures from her trips and day to day event. With the increase in popularity of Instagram reels, every celebrity is trying their hands on the trends. The TV actor hopped on the 'vacation' trend. In the trend, a user mixes two videos to show the transition between their home to the place of vacation.

Also Read: Krystle D'souza wishes Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie Kapoor on his birthday; shares video

Krystle Dsouza's Instagram video

In Krystle Dsouza's latest video, she is seen sitting in a balcony and then appears to be fake sneezing. With the background song of 'Vacation' by Dirty Heads, she then is seen drinking a shot of juice. The camera then pans out to the scenery of the location. The caption of the video reads, "This is definitely my jam [honeypot emoji]". In the hashtags, she has mentioned Mahabaleshwar, which means that she is currently taking a vacation there. The comment section is filled with her fans complimenting the view and leaving heart emoticons. Check it out.

Also Read: Krystle D'souza finally reveals who her boyfriend is and it will surely make fans happy

(Image credit: Krystle Dsouza's Instagram post)

Earlier, the actor shared another reel from her trip to Kashmir. In the video, she compiled clips from her trip, from her hotel to mountain bike ride to plucking apples to her boat ride. The background of the video has the song from the artist Xavier Rudd and the name of the song is 'Follow the Sun'. Her caption reads, "If there is heaven on earth, it is here... it is here... it is here !". Check it out.

Also Read: Unseen Pic of the day: Krystle D'souza shares her adorable childhood picture

Krystle Dsouza's shows

Krystle started her career in 2007 with Kahe Naa Kahe. In 2008, she appeared in Kasturi as Navneet and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil as Veera. She appeared in various serials including Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Is Pyaar ko Kya Naam Doon?, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Belan Wali Bahu and more. She also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Bigg Boss 11, Box Cricket League etc. On the work front, she is currently working in ALT Balaji's Fittrat. She will also be a part of the upcoming movie Chehre, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The movie was supposed to release on April 24, 2020, but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The release date of the movie isn't out yet.

Also Read: Krystle D'souza's new home shows 'dreams do come true if you come through'; See post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.