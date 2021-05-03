Krystle D'souza Is 'Maycationing' & May 'not Come Back'; BFF Pryanca Drops A Comment

Television actor Krystle D'souza of the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame is currently vacationing with her pal and Bollywood actor Pryanca Talukdar. The actor recently took to her social media page to share a picture from her beach vacay.

Krystle D'souza's 'Maycation' photos

Taking to Instagram, Krystle shared a picture of herself with the caption, "Maycation-ing.... may come back, may not !!" The picture in itself is a sight to behold as we can see the clear blue skies with a view of the beach in the background. Krystle is wearing a white halterneck crop top with a black cardigan while looking to the side away from the camera. She had left her hair open and is wearing minimal makeup in the picture.

The actor also shared a snap of her travel buddy Pryanca Talukdar on her Instagram story and called her "the pina to her colada." The actors were chilling in a beach shack whilst enjoying a fresh glass of fruit juice in the picture.

Netizens react to Krystle D'souza's Instagram picture

Krystle's travel buddy Pryanca was quick to comment on the actor's post and wrote, "caption is a vibe." Krystle's fans were also thrilled to see the picture and started showering her with love in the form of heart and fire emojis in the comment section of the post. Take a look.

A look at Krystle D'souza's vacation photos

The actor is a travel junkie who loves to go on vacations and her social media page is proof of the same. The actor is often found sharing pictures from her travel adventures much to the delight of her fans. Check out some of Krystle D'souza's photos from her vacations right below.

More about Krystle D'souza

Krystle D'souza made her debut in 2007 with the television show Kahe Naa Kahe. She rose to fame after her stint in the Star Plus show, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai as Jeevika Vadhera. Post that, she also played the lead role of Sakshi in Ek Nayi Pehchaan and Raina in Zee TV's Brahmarakshas. The actor has also made appearances in several other television shows like Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Belan Wali Bahu among others. The actor was last seen in ALT Balaji's web series titled Fittrat.

The actor will soon be seen in a music video for Kumar Taurani titled Ek Bewafa. The actor has been teasing her fans with a few stills from her song on Instagram which is slated to release soon.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Krystle D'souza Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.