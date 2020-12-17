Krystle D'souza Is Ready For Christmas; Shares An Adorable Video Decorating Tree

On December 16, 2020, Krystle D’souza took to her Instagram handle and shared an adorable video of herself while preparing for Christmas. In the video, Krystle can be seen decorating the Christmas tree. She is all dressed up in white-coloured festive casual outfit. In the post, she added Jason Gray’s Christmas is coming song and showed her excitement for the holiday season.

Krystle D'souza shares a video decorating Christmas tree

Also read: Karan Tacker On Bollywood Debut: 'Difficult For An Outsider To Bag The Right Project'

In the video, Krystle wore white ‘Christmas tree’ sweatshirt and white shorts. She added a red coloured bandana to her head and kept her straight hair loose. She wore matte dark pink lipstick and kohled up her eyes. Krystle’s caption read, “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” with a Christmas tree emoticon.

Also read: Krystle D’souza Opens Up About Ekta Kapoor And Her Show Fittrat

As soon as Krystle uploaded the short video, her fans were quick enough to like the post and flooded the comments section with positivity and lovely comments. A fan wrote, “Suchhhhh a cutieeeeee” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another one commented, “Merry Christmas in advance” with a Santa Claus face and Christmas tree emoji. A user wrote, “Yayaaa!! Christmas is coming!” with a heart-eyed face and a Christmas tree emoji. Another user commented, Lovely it is…” with a pair of OK gesture emoticons.

Krystle D’souza is an active Instagram user and often treats her fans with snippets from her personal and professional life. On December 15, 2020, she shared an endearing picture of herself enjoying the sunshine. She captioned the picture, “The brighter the sun the darker the shadow” with a sun emoji. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and fire emoticons on the post. A fan commented, “Wow beautiful”, while another one simply called her ‘gorgeous’ and dropped a red heart. A user wrote, “Awesome” with a fire emoticon.

Also read: Throwback Thursday: When Nia Sharma And Krystal D'Souza Gave Major Sister Goals

On her work front, Krystle D’Souza is popular for her roles in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Brahmarakshas. She has also appeared in ALT Balaji’s web series Fittrat. Krystle starred in Bollywood flicks such as C Kkompany and Chehre (yet to be released). She has also appeared in Color TV’s Mirchi Top 20 opposite Karan Tacker in 2015 for three consecutive years.

Image Source: Krystle D'Souza Instagram

Also read: Nia Sharma Reveals Her DIY Beauty Hacks; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.