Krystle D'Souza Poses In A Monokini And Gives Major Fashion Goals; Check Out

Krystle D'Souza took to her Instagram on June 10 to share a picture of her driving away weekday blues by posing on a poolside. The actor was seen donning a yellow floral monokini. Her monokini was complimented with stripes detailing at the bottom. Krystle D'Souza wrapped around a green floral scarf as she smiled for the camera.

The actor posted the picture with the caption, "Just a girl growing wings". Fans in a huge number appreciated Krystle D'Souza's Instagram post. Actor Rahull Sharma mocked the actor's caption as he wrote, "Just a girl who had Red Bull". The actor's fans also flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons to compliment her.

Krystle D'Souza's Ek Bewafaa receives rave reviews

Krystle D'Souza starred in a music video Ek Bewafaa that released on May 5, 2021. It features actors like Siddharth Gupta and Akshay Kharodia. When the song had crossed six million views on YouTube, she had posted a BTS video to celebrate the achievement. She had also expressed gratitude towards her fans and followers for liking the song. In the BTS video, Krystle was seen training for a dance sequence for the song. She wrote "THANK YOU ALL FOR THE LOVE 6+ million so fastttttt" as she shared the video.

More about Ek Bewafaa

Ek Bewafaa is the remake of the original song by music director Nadeem-Shravan's Ek Bewafaa Hai. The song received compliments from fans for the new rendition. One of the music directors of Ek Bewafaa Hai, Shravan Rathod, passed away on April 21, 2021. Krystle made the announcement of the song on her Instagram on May 5, 2021, writing, "Get ready for the magic of love, lust and Ek Bewafaa". In the video, the actor is shown taking interest in two men at the same time. The song has gained more than 25 M views on Youtube.

