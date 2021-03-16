Krystle D'Souza Shares Glimpses Of New Apartment Being Furnished; Watch

Actor Krystle D'Souza recently took to Instagram to share some glimpses of her new apartment being furnished. The actor is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Krystle shares stories on her Instagram in which she shows us a glimpse of the tiles in her new apartment as well as the furnishing work that is being done in her apartment.

Krystle D'Souza shares glimpses of her new apartment

Krystel D'Souza social media presence

Krystel D'Souza keeps her fans entertained by posting reels and photos. On March 6, 2021, The actor shared a photo with one of her best friend Rahul Sharma and wished him a happy birthday. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my partner in stopping me from crime!! Here’s to another year of saving each others sanity. You are nicer than you smell you #fraghead, now you know that’s a real compliment We read each others mind my bff , so I don’t need to write a longer caption!! THANK YOU FOR BEING YOU AND ALWAYS BEING TRUE". Take a look at her post below.

More about Krystel D'Souza

Krystel D'Souza made her acting debut in 2007 in the show called Kahe Naa Kahe. She then featured in the role of Tamanna in the popular show Kya Dill Mein Hai. In 2008, she played the role of Navneet in the show called Kasturi for which she received a good response from the audience. The actor then starred in the show Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil. Krystle then played the role of Jeevika in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai which received a great response from the audience. She played that role for two years.

In 2014, she played the role of Sakshi in the show Ekk Nahyi Pehchan which also received positive feedback from the audience. She then went on to star in several reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Ace Of Space, and several others. She was last seen in the web show called Fittrat in 2019. She is currently working on her upcoming film Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan.

Image Credits: Krystle D'Souza's Instagram