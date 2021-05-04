Krystle D'Souza Shares Teaser Of Her Upcoming Music Video 'Ek Bewafaa'; Watch

Television actress Krystle D'Souza took to her Instagram handle and shared the teaser of her upcoming music video Ek Bewafaa. The music video of Ek Bewafaa will also feature Siddharth Gupta and Akshay Kharodia. While sharing the teaser, the actress wrote that Ek Bewafaa is 'a story of love, lust and betrayal'. Take a look at the Ek Bewafaa teaser here.

Krystle D'Souza shares Ek Bewafaa teaser

The teaser shows Krystle and Siddharth in masks as they dance together. It also gives fans a glimpse of the song's tune and Sameer Khan's beautiful voice. In the teaser, Krystle is seen wearing a beautiful high slit green gown. While sharing the teaser of her upcoming music video, the actress wrote in the caption: "The flames of betrayal are about to burn your screen! Stay tuned for 'Ek Bewafaa', A story of love, lust and betrayal".

Friends and fans react to Krystle D'Souza's latest post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Krystle D'Souza's latest post and left their comments. Actress Divya Seth Shah left a comment and wrote 'Fabulous'. Actress Ridhima Pandit, best known for Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, also left a comment on Krystle's post. Most of the fans wrote in the comments section that couldn't wait for the music video while other fans left heart emoticons in the comments section.

Krystle D'souza will soon be seen in the mystery thriller film Chehre directed by Rumi Jafry. The movie also features actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi as leads while Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav will be seen in pivotal roles. The movie was scheduled to release on 30th April but was postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The actress is best known for her role in the TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai where she played the role of Jeevika Viren whose younger sister gets cancer. The show also featured Nia Sharma, Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon in lead roles. Most recently, the actress was seen in the web series Fittrat. The show also featured Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan.

Source: Krystle D'Souza's Instagram

