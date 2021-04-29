Krystle D'Souza Shares The Teaser Of Her New Song 'Ek Bewafaa': Fans Say 'can't Wait'

Krystle D’Souza took to Instagram on April 28, 2021, to share a teaser from her upcoming music video Ek Bewafaa. Her caption to the teaser gave fans an insight into what can be expected from the song that will come out in May. She shared that fans can expect betrayal and love from the song when she captioned it by saying, “Just when he thought she's the ONE”. Krystle D’Souza tagged all the relevant people who are associated with the song in her post as well as the singer for whom this song is a debut into the industry.

Ek Bewafaa teaser release

The teaser itself looks really glamourous with the leads dressed for a black-tie event and a set that can rival any palace. Fans can see the leads engaged in a dance of seduction which is unabashed in its intimacy. The masquerade ball leads to moments where the two are absolutely immersed in each other. While fans are told that the song is a saga of love and betrayal, they are not given a clue as to what the betrayal is which makes it all the more intriguing. The short clip teases the audience enough to make them eager to see what will finally happen.

Fans and followers of the actor were excited to see Krystle D’Souza’s latest work. They said that they cannot wait for the song to be out and to see her in action. Others said that the teaser itself was superb and they were eager to see the entire song. Most people commented saying that the glimpses of the song had really engaged them as the song was unlike anything they had seen her do before. Many people commented using emojis, ranging from the heart-eyes emoji to the fire emoji. The post has received, 482k views and 407 comments in under 24 hours and still counting.

Recently Krystle D’Souza had shared a picture of herself with a caption that was very positive and motivational. She said, “You’ll never spot a rainbow if you’re looking down ! Chin up”. The picture sees her looking up to see a plethora of colourful cloths hanging down giving the environment a look of a rainbow in tune with her caption.

