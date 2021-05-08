Krystle D'Souza Thanks Fans As 'Ek Bewafaa' Crosses 6 Million Views; Shares BTS Video

Television actress Krystle D'souza was recently seen in the music video of Ek Bewafaa song. The music video of Ek Bewafaa also features actors like Siddharth Gupta and Akshay Kharodia. Recently, Krystle D'Souza's Instagram featured a BTS video from the sets of the song. While sharing the post, the actress thanked her fans and followers as her music video crossed the mark of 6 million views.

Ek Bewafaa song crosses 6 million views

The actress celebrated the success of her song and also thanked her fans as Ek Bewafaa crossed 6 million views on Youtube. To celebrate the success of her song, the actress shared a BTS video from the sets of the song. In the video, the actress was seen practising for the dance sequence of the video. The actress wrote "THANK YOU ALL FOR THE LOVE 6+ million so fastttttt" as she shared the video.

Friends and fans react to Krystle D'Souza's Instagram post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to the actress post and filled the comment section. Krystle's co-star from the video, Siddharth Gupta, reacted to the actress' post and left a comment. The majority of the fans left heart emoticons in the comments section.

Krystle D'souza will soon be seen in the mystery thriller film Chehre directed by Rumi Jafry. The movie also stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead role while Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghubir Yadav will be seen in pivotal roles. The movie was scheduled to release on 30th April but was postponed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The actress announced the news on her Instagram and wrote, "The well-being of our very own audience is of utmost importance to us. We are extremely humbled by the love and support that we have received this far. See you in the cinemas soon".

The actress is best known for her role in the TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai where she played the role of Jeevika Viren whose younger sister gets diagnosed with cancer. The show also featured Nia Sharma, Karan Tacker and Kushal Tandon in lead roles. Most recently, the actress was seen in the web series Fittrat. The show also featured Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan.

