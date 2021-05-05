Krystle D'Souza's 'Ek Bewafaa' Gets Great Reviews From Fans, Here's What They Said

After teasing glimpses of Sameer Khan's Ek Bewafaa for a week, Krystle D'Souza has announced the release of Ek Bewafaa's music video. She made the announcement on her Instagram handle on May 5, 2021, writing, "Get ready for the magic of love, lust and Ek Bewafaa". In the video, the actor is shown taking interest in two men at the same time. She is invited along with her fiance to one of his friend's parties.

At the party, Krystle D'Souza shows up in a glittery green gown with her fiance, played by Siddharth Gupta, dressed in a tuxedo. The couple is greeted by Gupta's friend, played by Akshay Kharodia. Siddharth starts noticing that Akshay would make moves on Krystle. At first, he allows the two to share a dance at the party but gets worried when he sees them getting too close to each other.

All the dancers wear a mask on the dance floor. Krystle chooses to wear a golden mask while Akshay wears a black one. Siddharth tries to intervene between Krystle and Akshay's closeness and insists on dancing with her. After he gets lost in his own thoughts, he is horrified to find that the girl in the golden mask in front of him is not his fiancee.

He tries to search for Krystle and his friend among the crowd present at the party but is unable to find them. He later spots the two, heading away from the party and follows them. He finds his fiancee cheating on him with his friend. Appalled by the scene in front of him, Siddharth takes off his ring and places it aside just when Krystle spots him. When she sees this, she tries to run after him but her efforts render useless when he walks away in anger.

Krystle D'Souza announces the release of Ek Bewafaa music video

Ek Bewafaa Review: Krystle D'Souza's new music video receives a big thumbs up from fans

Krystle D'Souza's Ek Bewafaa video won fans' hearts as they dropped many heart emojis in the comment section of her Instagram post. Actor and dancer Rakhi Sawant loved the video as she wrote, "Woow superhit". Fans even dropped tons of fire emojis for the new song's video. D'Souza's Instagram post has already received more than 145,000 views.

On Youtube, the video crossed 97,000 views within 2 hours. Fans expressed how much they loved the new song and that it was addictive. They also called it "heart touching" and a "masterpiece". They especially loved Krystle D'Souza and Siddharth Gupta's acting skills in the video. The song, which is a remake of music director Nadeem and Shravan's Ek Bewafaa Hai, received compliments from fans for the new rendition. Shravan Rathod, one of the music directors of Ek Bewafaa Hai passed away on April 21, 2021.

Image: Still from Ek Bewafaa

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.