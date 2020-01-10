Krystle D'Souza's Glamorous Party Outfits You Would Want To Steal

Krystle D'Souza, who played the popular role of Jeevika Vadhera in the daily soap titled Ek Hazaaro Mein Meri Behna Hai, is all ready to kick-start her journey in Bollywood. The actor broke the news of being a part of Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre. Her web series Fittrat also got pouring love from the audience and critics alike. Fashion icon to many, Krystle D'Souza is widely admired for her glamorous style statements. Her stunning outfits receive many comments from fans. Recently, Krystle donned a series of outfits that will make you want to steal them from her wardrobe. From Christmas to NYE, have a look at D'Souza's best party outfits.

Krystle D'Souza's party outfits

Krystle D'Souza posed for the camera in a poised way, at one of the renowned clubs in town. Donning a golden-beige body fit dress, the Chehre actor looked stunning. Not to miss her nude makeup and heels that added more glam to her look.

Krystle D'Souza rang in New Year 2020 in Dubai. Posing on a yacht, the Belan Wali Bahu actor sported a black dress beneath a pink shiny jacket. She wore the perfect stroke of highlighter and bold lip colour. All eyes were on her red bag she flaunted at ease.

Krystle D'Souza's red shimmery outfit stole many hearts. Bidding adieu to 2019, she wrote, '2019 you were full of learnings and growth, 2020, you will be epic'. Have a look.

On January 1, D'Souza posed for a pic wearing a dazzling black one-shouldered dress. With a golden sling and pencil heels, Krystle D'Souza captioned the photograph saying, 'walking into 2020 like'. With minimal makeup, Krystle D'Souza rocked the outfit flawlessly.

