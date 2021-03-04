Krystle D'souza's New Song 'Na Nai Sunna' With Jigar Saraiya And Bharti Singh Out Now

Indian Television actress, Krystle D'souza recently took to her Instagram and shared the release of her new song Na Nai Sunna by Sachin-Jigar. Krystle, popularly known for her role as Jeevika Vadhera in Star Plus's Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai has recently featured in Sachin-Jigar's new music video with Jigar Saraiya and Bharti Singh. The music video is made in collaboration with International DJ and producer R3HAB.

Also Read | Nia Sharma Gives Krystle D'souza A Nostalgic Birthday Surprise

The actor posed in 'Papa Don't Preach' by Shubhika while her hair and makeup were done by Cash Kandera of 'Cash Makeup Artistry'. In the caption, the actor has announced that her new song is out and has asked her 6.6 million followers to show love on the music video. The actor also gave credits to the respective people for her hair, makeup, and outfit.

Fans who have always been praising Krystle D'souza's photos could not remain calm this time either. A surplus of likes and comments reached the photo as soon as the actor posted it. From 'heart' to 'fire' a variety of emoticons could be seen in the comment section.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Wishes 'first Born' Krystle D'souza With Heartwarming Message

Apart from fans, celebrities are also praising the actress for her song and picture. 'Toooo hotttttt' wrote television actor Sunayana Fozdar while F.I.R. actor Aamir Ali wrote 'Just saw... it's fab.' Other celebrities including Rahul Sharma, Ridhima Pandit, and Vikas Gupta also complimented the actor with emojis.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor Wishes 'bestie' Krystle D'souza With Her 'fan Pic' Ahead Of 'Chehre' Release

About Na Nai Sunna

On Thursday, Sony Music India released their new music video Na Nai Sunna featuring Jigar Saraiya, Krystle D'souza, and Bharti Singh. Jigar Saraiya and Nikitha Gandhi are the singers of the song while the music is given by the famous duo Sachin Jigar in collaboration with R3HAB. The director of the music video is Arunima Sharma. As soon as the music video was up, it garnered over 300 thousand views on YouTube.

Also Read | Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes & Other TV Stars Shell Out Major Travel Goals In Maldives

The first look of Na Nai Sunna was unveiled on Krystel D'souza's on March 1, 2021, on Krystle's 31st birthday. While Krystle D'souza's Instagram post was filled with compliments, she was also celebrating her birthday by unveiling the release date of the song. The actor called Na Nai Sunna an 'incredible joy ride' and asked her followers to join them on March 4, 2021.

Image Source: Krystle D'souza's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.