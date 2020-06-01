'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' And 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' To Start Airing Again; Read

Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, many television show shoots have been put on hold. As no new content is being created, many channels are airing old popular shows once again for their viewers. In a recent development, Sony TV will now start airing daily soaps Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain once again.

ALSO READ | Why Erica Fernandes' 'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi' Was A Massive Hit?

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain air again

Among Sony TV’s hit drama shows were Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Ever since channels started airing previous shows, many fans of the show demanded that the makers start airing Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

ALSO READ | Top Erica Fernandes Scenes From 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi'

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi will start airing at 9:30 pm IST on Sony TV. While Bade Achhe Lagte Hain has been given the 10 pm slot. Both the shows will air every day from Monday to Friday. These shows will start airing from today i.e June 1, 2020.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi starred Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes, and Supriya Pilgaonkar in lead roles. The show went on for two seasons before wrapping up in 2017. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi traced the story of Dev Dixit who is torn between his mother, Ishwari Dixit and his ladylove, Sonakshi Bose.

ALSO READ | Chahatt Khanna From 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' Harassed By A Cab Driver; Details

Shaheer Sheikh announced the news of the rerun on his social media. He shared one of the most famous dialogues from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and asked fans to guess the show. The dialogue was very obvious and fans soon learned that Sony TV will be airing the popular show again.

On the other hand, Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain was loved by the audiences across the country. The show went on for several years. It has a total of approximately 644 episodes. The show explored the lives of Priya Sharma and Ram Kapoor who find love after getting married. It was one of the most-watched soap operas back then. Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, who starred as the lead roles in the show, went on to become one of the most loved on-screen couples.

ALSO READ | Chahatt Khanna Lashes Out At Online Trolls, Deactivates Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.