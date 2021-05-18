'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke' Season 3: Fans Hail 'Devakshi Is Back' After Watching New Promo

The unique love story of Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes is all set to return to the small screen, and the actors will reprise their roles as Dev and Sonakshi in the third season of their immensely popular show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. The makers of the show along with the lead actors Erica and Shaheer were constantly teasing their fans with hints about the show on their social media handles and on Saturday, May 15, a new promo announcing Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke season 3 was dropped on the Internet.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke season 3 new promo out

After two immensely successful seasons of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Sony Tv released the first look promo video in which Dev and Sonakshi can be seen talking about the changes in their relationship over a cup of tea. The promo video was captioned with "Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishton ki gehraai mein pyaar hai yaa daraar? Dekhiye #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi ki nayi kahaani, jald hee, sirf Sony par!" which loosely translate to "Is Dev and Sonakshi's relationship filled with love or differences. Watch the new story of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi soon on Sony." Watch the trailer below:

Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishton ki gehraai mein pyaar hai yaa daraar? Dekhiye #KuchRangPyaarKeAiseBhi ki nayi kahaani, jald hee, sirf Sony par! @IamEJF @Shaheer_S #SupriyaPilgaonkar pic.twitter.com/BoIKCnlwPZ — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 14, 2021

Netizens react to Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi new promo

Both Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh also took to their Instagram to share the promo of their show. Devakshi (ship name of Dev and Sonakshi) fans couldn't hold their excitement and flooded the internet with their comments. The fans are thrilled to watch their favourite Telly couple back on the small screen again and started hailing "Devakshi is back" in the comments. One user wrote, "It's really good to see you all together again thanks for coming back and the look is awesome" while another commented, "The promo shows a realistic concept. love it." Take a look at some of the fan comments on Twitter and Instagram below:

The same charm and best dialogues 💜#KuchRangPyarKeAiseBhi3 — Pawan Kumar (@BeingDelhiBoy) May 14, 2021

Watched the promo again n again so many times in last 2 hrs still not satisfied Can't believe Dev n Shona are back❤️ #KuchRangIsBackOnSony — Nikita Desai (@Nikitad99135138) May 14, 2021

Like a backlog in DEV and SONA ka relationship !? Immmaaa cry already But we all know that KRPKAB is known for handling things in the most mature way possible and we'll get the answers to all the relationships super soon. cannot wait for the story to unfold@Shaheer_S @IamEJF — theunofficialshaheernsheikh (@theunofficialn1) May 14, 2021

promo gives goosebumps already and I'm sure the episodes are gonna be kick ass for sure ... CANNOT WAIT FOR DEV AND SONAKSHI - the tumi ekdom impossible couple....

💃✨👯♾🧿🎉🌏♾🧿😭🥺❤️@Shaheer_S @IamEJF @MamtaYPatnaik #Devakshi #ShaRica #KRPKAB3 — theunofficialshaheernsheikh (@theunofficialn1) May 14, 2021

I loved The Promo 😍😍🥺❤️✨✨✨❤️ So much that Currently I Am Speechless ......

Shaheer uh stole the heart once again with ur Mind-blowing act and innocent and Cute looks .

And eri just nails it ....#DevakshiIsTheBest#ShaRica ❤️the best Pair and The Heartthrob of DEVAKSHIANS✨ — Sushantian (@INDIAN290) May 18, 2021

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke season 3's release date

While the makers hinted that viewers can expect the show to grace the television screen soon, the actual release date of the show has not been announced yet.

