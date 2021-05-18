'Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke' Season 3: Shaheer Sheikh And Erica Fernandes Are Back As Devakshi

One of the most popular television shows Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi starring Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes has managed to carve a niche in the audience's heart. The television show revolves around the love story of Dev and Sonakshi played by Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes respectively as they solve their relationship troubles. After two immensely successful seasons of the show, the makers recently announced Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke season 3 and dropped a first look promo of the same.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke season 3 promo

The third season of the show picks up exactly from where season 2 ended and will focus on Dev and Sonakshi's relationship after their wedding and the promo subtly demonstrates the couple exploring the new developments of their relationship including their equation with daughter Suhana. The promo of the show starts with Dev and Sonakshi sipping tea and having a conversation. In the background, viewers can see Dev’s mother Ishwar played by Supriya Pilgaonkar playing with their daughter Suhana.

The promo suggests that the couple is facing some differences when it comes to the way they think about their relationship. In the promo, viewers can see that Sonakshi is deep in thought while Dev tries to guess what she is thinking about. When he asks her if she is thinking about them, she quickly responds that she does not want to think about it anymore. To this, a confused Dev tells but we are worth thinking about. Sonakshi says that earlier he used to easily guess what she is thinking, which is not the case now and walks away. The promo video is captioned as, “Dev aur Sonakshi ke rishton ki gehraai mein pyaar hai yaa daraar?” which loosely translates to, "Is there any love left in Dev and Sonakshi's relationship or is it filled with differences." Both the lead actors Erica and Shaheer shared the promo video on Instagram. Watch the promo here.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke season 3's release date

Fans of the actors were thrilled to hear the news and could not stop sharing their excitement over watching their favourite telly couple reunite on screen. The promo also shared that the show will be coming soon on the television screen for the viewers to watch but there have been no updates about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke season 3's release date yet.

IMAGE: SONY TV'S INSTAGRAM

