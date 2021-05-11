'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3' Makers Tease Shaheer's Return, Fans Say 'waiting For Promo'

Sony TV's much-loved daily soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is all set to return with a third season. The channel teased fans with a poster of a visiting card of Shaheer Sheikh's lead character in the show, Dev Dixit. The statement on the card read, "Dev Dixit, CEO, Ishwari Infotech" and it was the caption by the makers that intrigued fans about the drama. "Do we really need Dev Dixit's introduction? Stay tuned for a surprise," wrote the makers on the channel's official social media handle.

Fans understood that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will soon air on TV and they rushed to drop endearing comments. Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh's fans also made an appeal to the makers to drop a promo of the new season. Many expressed excitement by penning the hashtag "Devakshi" which refers to Dev and Sonakshi. A user wrote, "Eagerly waiting for the promo, please share it soon," whereas another fan penned, "We don’t need an intro for Mr Dev Dixit, the business tycoon and the super dad."

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 makers tease Shaheer's return

Not only this but the makers also shared another video in which a series of puzzling alphabets came together to form a word. However, they did not reveal the name and asked fans to guess it. Sharing the same, they wrote, "A special name has stayed in our hearts, can you guess it?". Scores of fans rushed to guess that it's "Devakshi" and requested the makers to either release the first look posters or the promos soon.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers have confirmed the return of Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar in their respective roles, whereas, Erica Fernandes also recently confirmed that she would return to the show and added that Sonakshi is very dear to her as it was the first show in which she played such a role. The actor also remarked that her role as Sonakshi got her everything she has today. She continued that it has a special place in her heart which is why she agreed for the third season. The show began in 2016 and went off-air in 2017. However, with fans' demand, the makers decided to unveil extra episodes that revolved around Dev and Sonakshi's child.

(IMAGE: SHAHEER SHEIKH'S INSTAGRAM)

