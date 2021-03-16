'Kuch Toh Hai' March 14 Written Update: Rageshwari Meets With Sudden And Untimely End

In the Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein latest episode, things seem to take a turn for the worse for Priya and Rageshwari. The episode starts with Rehan trying to get a peek into Priya’s phone but stands down when Priya comes out. Priya sees that Rageshwari has been calling her to come and meet her and Priya quietly slips out of the room where Rehan pretends to sleep. As Priya goes out, she notices Saumya coming towards her and so she slips into her naagin form to go out unnoticed. Rehan is astounded and wonders where Priya suddenly vanished from view. Saumya takes Rehan with her and this makes Priya very suspicious. Read on further to know what happened in the Kuch Toh Hai March 14 episode.

Kuch Toh Hai written update

On the other hand, Rageshwari is seen advising Priya to get away from Rehan as he is very dangerous and could hurt her. Priya tells Rageshwari that she would not leave without getting her revenge from him first. Rageshwari reminds her that her poison was not strong enough to kill Rehan and Priya says she is looking for his weak spot. Seeing Priya getting upset, Rageshwari pulls out a present for her and says that she would support her in her fight against Rehan.

Back in the house, Saumya asks Rehan why he acted weirdly when she was scolding Priya and Rehan confesses that he was affected by Priya’s tears. Saumya is not happy to hear this and when she is conversing with Pam she is heard saying that she will not allow Priya to ruin her plan. The scene then cuts to a flashback of Pam and her husband going to an orphanage where Pam sees Rehan exposing his fangs to a crow. It was then itself that Pam decided that she would have Rehan’s powers for herself one day and set her entire plan into motion. As the flashback ends, Pam tells Soumya that Priya is dangerous to Rehan and must be used as a weapon against him.

The episode sees Priya try a few tricks to get Rehan poisoned but none of her plans work rather they seem to share a moment of tenderness together. Later Priya finds a note from Aru asking her to meet her in the forest. When Priya reaches there she finds Rageshwari lying unconscious on the ground. Rageshwari warns Priya to be careful as she takes her last breath. Soumya, on the other hand, is seen telling Pam that she made a mistake by killing Rageshwari who is very close to Priya and had thus put them all in danger but Pam brushes her off saying that everything was planned to perfection.