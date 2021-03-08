'Kuch Toh Hai' Written Update: Mohit And Rehaan Lock Horns, Priya Learns She's Naagin

Colors TV's new show, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein, starring Krishna Mukherjee and Harsh Rajput in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Priya's mother worries about her daughter's whereabouts, Bani, Brinda and other Naagins come back to life. Not only this, Priya finally realises her superpowers and transforms into Naagin, leaving her mother tensed.

In the Kuch Toh Hai March 6 episode, Priya recalls all the fond memories with Rehaan and remembers their dance. Priya hypnotises Mohit and tells him that he should reveal his true feelings. A puzzled Mohit informs her that he will only marry Saumya. After this, Priya realises his love for her in his eyes and then misses Mohit. Meanwhile, Rageshwari sets on a huge mission and challenges some unknown person. After seeing Saumya's concern about the wedding, Mohit decides to talk to her and Arnav also backs him.

Rageshwari indulges in a conversation with the waterman and tells the latter about her daughter. More so, she tells him that her daughter couldn’t just die naturally. The waterman then makes a shocking revelation. He tells Rags that Priya has died because of the strongest poison of Aadishaat. Rageshwari hatches a new plan to bring Priya back to normal.

Rehaan on the other hand requests Mohit to apologise for his whereabouts at the party. He further urges him to not have any second thoughts and tells him that it's better he gets engaged with Saumya and things will be fine post that. However, Mohit, who is in love with Priya, denies Rehaan's request and leaves from there. Rehaan informs everyone that he has killed Priya and that now she will never come back. The duo locks horns and fights for Priya.

Rageshwari, on the other hand, hatches a new plan to take care of Priya. She decides to get to any lengths to bring her back. Soon, with the help of the waterman, Rags saves Priya's life. As soon as Priya opens her eyes, she calls Rageshwari her mother, leaving her emotional. Rageshwari requests Priya to not lose hope. She asks her to fight back everyone who's here to kill her.

