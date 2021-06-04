Kumar Sanu Says He Wasn't Told To Praise The 'Indian Idol 12' Contestants Blindly

Indian Idol landed into a controversy after Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar on Indian Idol 12 said that he was asked to praise each and every contestant when he appeared as a guest on the show. Singer Kumar Sanu who was also recently welcomed as a guest on Indian Idol 12 has cleared his stance on the team asking guests to appreciate the contestants. Kumar Sanu said that he was not asked to praise contestants and wasn't asked to restrict himself from giving his own opinion either.

Kumar Sanu talks about the Indian Idol 12 controversy

Kumar Sanu spoke to Peeping Moon regarding how Amit Kumar didn’t like the tribute as the contestants were singing his father’s songs. Talking about the Indian Idol 12 controversy, Kumar Sanu mentioned that it was Amit Kumar’s personal viewpoint as nothing like this happened when he was on the show. Furthermore, Kumar Sanu said that he feels Amit Kumar did not like that the contestants were singing his father’s songs and those young contestants also must have faltered somewhere, and maybe Amit Kumar did not like that.

Kumar Sanu also said that Kishore Kumar’s way of singing is on a totally different level and it is extremely difficult to sing like him. The singer said that he does not know what happened in Amit Kumar’s episode so he can’t comment on it. However, if something like this happened then it is indeed shameful but he feels every episode is different.

Kumar Sanu talks about his experience on the show

Kumar Sanu also spoke about his experience on the show and extended support to the contestants. He said that the guests are informed which contestant is singing what song and then asked to comment - whether good or bad accordingly over it, as per their choice. Sanu added that he does not know maybe something else happened on the show due to which Amit was unhappy. Since he respects him, he can’t oppose him but at the same time, he can’t agree with him outright either as he is sure the contestants tried their best to do justice and give tribute to Kishore Kumar's songs.

