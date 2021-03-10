'Kumkum Bhagya' 10 March Written Update: Ranbir Plans To Marry Prachi, Rhea Fumes In Anger

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. Rhea overhears Ranbir and Prachi’s conversation and learns that the duo was going to tie the knot. Ranbir tells his ladylove that he will get to any lengths to marry her, but Prachi refuses to accept his proposal. Meanwhile, Pragya breaks down in tears after Abhi reveals to her that Aliya has been hitting him with a stick.

Kumkum Bhagya 10 March 2021 written update

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 10 episode, Ranbir informs Prachi that his family will get him hitched to someone if she doesn’t accept his proposal. He tells her that he loves her and that he can’t spend a lifetime with anyone else. Rhea overhears this conversation and fumes in anger. She goes to Pragya’s house and breaks down the chairs. She confronts Prachi and tells her that she hates the latter. Rhea asks her about the deals that they had made in the past. She is shocked to see that Prachi has changed her mind. She tells her that she sacrificed everything for Abhi and Pragya to live together.

More so, Rhea exclaims that she also broke his marriage with Meera. She recalls the time when she made a deal with Prachi. The latter tells her that she was unaware of the wedding plan made by Ranbir and Shahana. Rhea refuses to agree and leaves home in disguise. Pragya, on the other hand, informs Prachi that she’s changed her identity and has got a job at the Mehra mansion. She informs her daughter that she’s doing it all for Abhi as she wants him to be fine soon.

Pragya goes to give some traditional medicines to Abhi and Mitali follows her. Pragya as Gayatri tells Mitali to not keep following her all the time. As soon as she meets Abhi, she starts crying after looking at his condition. She tells him that she's not Aliya who will hit him with the stick. She recalls the doctor's statement about Abhi. The doctor had told her that Abhi isn't in for too much happiness or shock. She refrains from revealing her identity and holds his finger and promises him to never leave him alone.