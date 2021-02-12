Kumkum Bhagya 12 February 2021 Written Update: Purab Gets New Lead On Abhi & Pragya

The upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, which will air on February 12, starts with Abhi and Pragya driving to escape from the reach of the killer. During their banter, Pragya gets offended as Abhi calls her "chashmish". He asks her to check and confirm if the killer is still following them. Meanwhile, Purab, Daadi and Saritha continue the pooja, but in vain as Aliya pours water in the havan and ruins it. Scroll down to read all the highlights of Kumkum Bhagya's February 12 episode.

Abhi-Pragya have their first parents-talk

As Abhi tricks the killer, Pragya comes up with another idea. She picks up big stones on their way. Later, Pragya and Abhi start talking about Prachi. Pragya reveals to Abhi that Ranbir loves Prachi. Hearing this, Abhi thinks and decides to arrange Prachi and Ranbir's marriage.

Abhi later asks Pragya if Prachi has confessed her feelings for Ranbir, to which, Pragya denies. During their conversation, Pragya thinks that if Rhea and Ranbir are in love, they both should marry. Pragya tries to stretch the conversation. However, Abhi asks her to focus on the killer, who traced them and are driving behind.

Pragya lectures Abhi while Purab gets a lead

As Pragya's plan fails to stop the killer, Abhi asks Pragya to come on the driver's seat. Pragya manages to reach the driver's seat in the moving car. Abhi takes out a gun and starts firing at the killer. Shocked Pragya starts scolding him for robbing a gun from the killer's house. Abhi throws the gun from the window while the killer stops the car.

Meanwhile, the killer gets a call from his mother and learns that Snake killed Varsha. Later, his mother asks him to promise her that he will kill Pragya at any cost. Agitated killer promises and takes the steering of the car. Meanwhile, the inspector calls Purab and asks him to pick Abhi and Pragya.

Pragya gets upset amid the chaos

As Purab leaves the home to find Abhi and Pragya, the duo has a fight and Pragya steps out of the car. Abhi requests her to sit inside while Pragya scolds him for frequently making mistakes and later apologising. Abhi convinces Pragya and starts driving. However, the killer catches them again. They keep driving while the killer's helper aims a knife on Abhi and Pragya's car.

