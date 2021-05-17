Kumkum Bhagya 17 May 2021 Written Update: Abhi And Tanu's Roka Ceremony Takes Place

In Kumkum Bhagya May 17 episode, Tanu and Abhi's Roka ceremony takes place. While Aliya tries to stop Tanu, everyone wonders why Daadi is trying to make Abhi marry Tanu. Here is Kumkum Bhagya 17 May 2021 written update.

Pragya praises Daadi for executing their plan

Pragya, Prachi, and Rhea praise Dadi for executing their plan. She says they need to plan for Tanu and Abhi's Roka ceremony to stop Tanu from succeeding. On the other hand, Aryan says Ranbeer should have asked him how he is managing between two sisters. When Ranbeer asks Aryan about his stories, Aryan says he has to look after Prachi and Rhea in Ranbeer's absence. Ranbeer then says Prachi and Rhea can look after themselves as they are extremely strong.

Tanu falls into Pragya's trap

Aliya asks Tanu to leave when Abhi asks the press not to shoot in their house. Tanu says the press should stay as they know what Abhi had done to her. She then tells Abhi what Dadi had told her. Prachi and Rhea come to Abhi and Tanu. When Prachi says how can a rape victim marry the accused one, Tanu asks her to keep her mouth shut. Abhi then takes Tanu to the dining area and asks her if she had done something to Dadi. Tanu believes Abhi's acting and thinks that this is not a trap for her but Abhi. She says she had not done anything to Dadi. Abhi then accuses Tanu of taking Dadi on her side. Rhea comes to take Abhi when Pragya stops Tanu to talk to her. Tanu says she will not let Pragya meet Rhea.

Abhi asks Daadi why she is asking him to marry Tanu when Daadi says she will die if Abhi does not agree to marry Tanu. She then performs all the rituals for Abhi and Tanu's Roka. When the press asks Daadi about her plan, Daadi says they will now prepare for Abhi and Tanu's wedding.

Daadi then asks Tanu if she needs any changes in her room. When Tanu leaves with Daadi to see her room, Aliya stops Tanu and says she will not let Tanu marry Abhi. Pragya asks Rhea to stop Aliya when Ranbeer sees them and wonders if they are up to something. Daadi stops Aaliya when Rhea takes Aaliya away. Ranbeer then snatches Prachi's phone and leaves. Daadi assures Tanu that she will get married to Abhi.

Rhea tells Aliya about their plan

Aliya asks Rhea if she cannot understand Tanu's plan. Aliya then says she will stop Tanu when Rhea says Pragya wants this wedding to take place. Rhea then tells Aliya that everything is a part of a plan. She then asks Aliya not to stop Tanu and this wedding. Prachi asks Ranbeer to return her phone. Ranbeer says he wants to know about their plan in return for her phone. Ranbeer blackmails Prachi and says he will throw her phone in the pool. He then says he will tell Rhea about Prachi's feelings when Prachi stops Ranbeer. She tells Ranbeer about their plan.

