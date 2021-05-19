Kumkum Bhagya 19 May 2021 Written Update: Tanu Is Threatened By Pragya

In Kumkum Bhagya May 19 episode, Tanu is threatened by Pragya. While Tanu cannot sleep thinking about Pragya and Abhi, Ranbeer asks Prachi if she still loves him. Here is Kumkum Bhagya 19 May 2021 written update.

Tanu has a nightmare

As Pragya learns about her legal marriage certificate, she cries out of happiness. Abhi comforts her when she asks him to return home. Tanu has a bad dream in which Pragya slaps her for touching Abhi. She wakes up and sighs in relief. She then thinks that she has the power, due to which Pragya cannot do anything. Prachi looks for something to eat in the kitchen. She finds bread in the fridge when Ranbeer comes looking for something to eat. He asks Prachi if she found anything to eat when Prachi asks him if he would like to eat some sandwich. While Prachi prepares the sandwich, Ranbeer pours a cold drink in two glasses and gives one to Prachi.

Ranbeer asks Prachi if she loves him

Ranbeer then says they should play some music when Prachi stops him. Seeing some mayonnaise on Ranbeer's face, Prachi wipes it when Rhea enters the kitchen. Rhea tells Ranbeer that Pallavi wants to talk to him. She puts Pallavi on the phone and says that she loves it when Pallavi calls her to find Ranbeer. Prachi leaves the kitchen seeing Rhea and Ranbeer hug each other. Ranbeer gives his sandwich to Rhea and goes after Prachi. He asks Prachi if she still loves him when Prachi remains quiet. Ranbeer asks Prachi to confess her feelings but Prachi does not open her mouth.

Tanu calls Pragya to talk to her

Tanu has another nightmare in which she sees Abhi and Pragya laughing in their room. She asks Pragya to stay away from Abhi when Pragya says she is not afraid of anything anymore. Pragya also says that nobody can separate her and Abhi. Abhi then asks her to leave his house. Tanu wakes up and thinks she needs to separate Abhi and Pragya. Tanu calls Pragya and asks her to meet her the next morning. Tanu cannot sleep due to her nightmares. On the other hand, Prachi tells Ranbeer that she does not love him. Ranbeer then says that she lies all the time and suppresses her feelings for him. Ranbeer warns Prachi that she will regret losing him and leaves.

The next day Aliya goes to talk to Abhi. She asks Abhi why Pragya did not come home last night when Pragya enters the room. Pragya tells Abhi that Tanu has asked them to meet her at her house. She wonders if Tanu understood their plan when Aliya says Tanu must be afraid of Pragya. Abhi says he will not listen to anything against Pragya. Prachi asks Abhi and Pragya to come out of their room. Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest episode on Zee5.

IMAGE: STILL FROM KUMKUM BHAGYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.